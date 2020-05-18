Segantii Capital Management Ltd Grows Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,826 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 1,271,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,301. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $566.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

