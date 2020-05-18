Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.31 Million in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 88.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Valvoline stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. 2,526,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

