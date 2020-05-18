Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $82,479,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

IQ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,604,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.68. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

