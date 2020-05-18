Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 995,000 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 995,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.88. 1,130,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,175. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Equities analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

