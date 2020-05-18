Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.98 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 413,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 935.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. Nomura Securities raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

