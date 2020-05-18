Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. BorgWarner makes up about 0.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after purchasing an additional 199,878 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

