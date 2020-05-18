Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,583,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,536. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. TheStreet cut Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.