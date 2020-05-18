Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 412,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,849. The company has a market cap of $361.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 633,135 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 503,770 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,875 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

