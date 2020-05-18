Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial cut Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

TSE SCL remained flat at $C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 689,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.53. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47. Also, Director James Derrick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,709.08. Insiders have purchased a total of 166,749 shares of company stock valued at $245,499 over the last 90 days.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

