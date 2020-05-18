Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Drops By 40.7%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 676,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGX traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,165. Argan has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC grew its position in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argan by 1,073.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

