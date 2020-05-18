Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Increases By 285.0%

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 61,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $257.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.