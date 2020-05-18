Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 58.9%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BSQUARE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 40,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BSQUARE has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 33,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $41,131.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

