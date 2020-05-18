Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Drops By 76.3%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

CLRB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.44. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,756. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

