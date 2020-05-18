Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Rises By 550.2%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 550.2% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 49,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,463. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.