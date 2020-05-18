Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Increases By 554.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 554.3% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 190,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,906. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -14.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

