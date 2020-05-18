Short Interest in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Grows By 1,050.0%

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 56,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,058. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

