SI-Bone (SIBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN):

5/15/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – SI-Bone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – SI-Bone had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – SI-Bone had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

5/1/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/24/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/17/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/16/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/14/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/9/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

4/7/2020 – SI-Bone was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – SI-Bone was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – SI-Bone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SIBN stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,837. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $443.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.32.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

