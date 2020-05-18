Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Sunday. CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.59. The company had a trading volume of 556,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,333. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.22 million and a PE ratio of 96.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$172.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 841.36%.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

