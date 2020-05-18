Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 10.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price rose 10.9% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $56.91, approximately 9,214,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,011,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Specifically, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,117,000 after buying an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,066,000 after buying an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

