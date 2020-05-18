Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.9% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

