Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider Purchases $30,318.66 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Robert Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, John Robert Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00.

On Monday, February 24th, John Robert Garrett purchased 41 shares of Southside Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,425.98.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 202,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

