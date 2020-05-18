SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of DIA traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.85. 5,190,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

