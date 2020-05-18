SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,860. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

