Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $21.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 6,318,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,113. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $3,326,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $14,030,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

