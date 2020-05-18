Stifel Nicolaus Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.