Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires $372,311.50 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,129. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $633.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 53,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.