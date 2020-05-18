Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires $372,311.50 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50.
Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,129. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $633.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
