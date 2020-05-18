Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Shares Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.27, 6,982,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,622,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Specifically, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tawn Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

