Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 560,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In related news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 432,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

