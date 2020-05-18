TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get TapImmune alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRKR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TapImmune from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TapImmune (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.