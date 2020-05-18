TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Trading Up 5.9% Following Strong Earnings

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.91, approximately 210,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 310,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

