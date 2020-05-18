The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. The Rubicon Project comprises about 3.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.73% of The Rubicon Project worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 81,022 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 183,658 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 2,981,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.70. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

