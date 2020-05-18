THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.51 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and $123,335.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

