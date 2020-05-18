TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,240 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,240 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $56,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.76 on Monday, hitting $158.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,989. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.