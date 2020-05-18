TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,849 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Zendesk worth $68,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 198,326 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,429,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $249,235.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,505 shares of company stock valued at $13,536,216. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zendesk from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 1,321,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,487. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

