TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Brunswick worth $45,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $54.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

BC stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 1,638,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,792. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

