TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $82.21 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $82,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $11,873,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.81. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $324.31 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

