TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,251 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $77,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $27.58. 8,689,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601,934. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.