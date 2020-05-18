TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 59,925 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,925 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $92,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.78. 357,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,562. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.42.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

