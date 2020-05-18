TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696,505 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of TransUnion worth $104,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

TransUnion stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

