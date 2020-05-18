Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. 13,605,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

