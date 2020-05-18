Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

