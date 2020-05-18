UBS Group Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $8.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 8,471,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.