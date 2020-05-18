Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

