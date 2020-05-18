VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,609 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.93. 33,115,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,935,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

