VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,287,000 after buying an additional 508,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 405,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9,998.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 398,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 394,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 373,934 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $56.22. 562,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,967. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

