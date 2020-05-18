Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.27. 1,532,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

