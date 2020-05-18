Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

VTIP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

