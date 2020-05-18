Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $177.86. 173,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

