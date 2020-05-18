Vapotherm (VAPO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2020 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

5/9/2020 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

5/6/2020 – Vapotherm had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Vapotherm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Vapotherm had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

4/25/2020 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

4/18/2020 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

4/14/2020 – Vapotherm had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

3/30/2020 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.16. 535,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $554.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Vapotherm Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

