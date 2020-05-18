Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,146,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR traded up $4.29 on Monday, hitting $32.26. 5,177,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

